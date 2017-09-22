10 clever hacks to get through a power outage



No matter where you live, power outages are likely to happen at some point, because every season brings its set of potential emergencies.

Even if the power outage lasts for just an hour or two, it is a major inconvenience. Below are 10 ways to breeze through a power outage with ease, no matter how long it is.

Alternative charging methods for your phone





Cellphones are a great way to stay connected and informed during a power outage. Most phones come in handy with a flashlight, a compass and other helpful tools.

First and foremost, make sure your cellphone is on low battery mode and close unused apps and put your phone on airplane mode to save battery life. If your cellphones and back up chargers are out of battery, connect your phone to a laptop that has battery. The laptop won't be usable without WiFi so it is a great way to get a little more battery for your cellphone.

If you still have power but want to charge a phone quickly without using a wall socket, plug it into the USB port on your TV. Most newer TVs have a USB port.

Last case scenario, you can charge your phone in the car.

Take steps to remain cool if it is hot outside

