Frenzy of Irma, Harvey searches drives most-Googled Atlantic hurricane season in history



Google came to the rescue for millions of people looking for answers during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, sparking the most searches of any other season, according to a recent study.

The project, led by a team at insuranceQuotes, analyzed Google Trends search volume data for a glimpse at which topics most piqued people’s interests ahead of two deadly hurricanes.

The findings highlighted the key concerns of those in a storm’s projected path.

In the weeks leading up to Harvey and Irma’s devastating impacts, the bulk of Google searches from potentially affected states focused on hurricane preparation, including survival tips, flood insurance and where to find gas.

