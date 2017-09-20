Unusually warm weather to extend season for fall allergy sufferers in eastern US



Outdoor allergies are dreaded, though often expected in the spring months due to continuously blossoming, pollinated plants. However, many of the symptoms that accompany spring allergies go hand in hand with the cooler, fall months and aren’t a result of the common cold.

Many regions throughout the United States are taken over by ragweed and mold spores, even when most plants begin to abscise for the winter.

Ragweed, a flowering plant that is commonly found in both the subtropical and tropical areas of North America, is an incredible trigger of fall allergies. Ragweed thrives in warm, dry climates.

“We will see a warmer weather pattern in the Northeast and over the Atlantic this fall,” said Carl Erikson, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “With it being drier and warmer, the Northeast and northern Plains will be the worst for ragweed.”





Ragweed will also affect areas of the West Coast, including California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Erikson explained.

Pollen counts in the Northeast began to rise later than normal this year.

“Typically during the fall pollen season, I’d see pollen rising during the last week of July, and this year, it was the first week in August,” explained David Kerxton, a respiratory therapist and certified pollen counter.

But because the fall season is expected to be warmer than average, the ragweed season could last longer than normal despite the late start.

"With the expectation of temperatures to be above average over much of the East, this will keep the weed-producing plants growing for a longer time," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

Due to the warmer weather and the extreme weather caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the mid-Atlantic and northern parts of the Southeast will see a spike in ragweed growth.

The areas affected the most by the hurricanes will see higher-than-normal weed pollen levels. While rainfall can wash away pollen temporarily, the increased moisture also causes the plants to continue growing.

"We will see conditions much higher than normal for weed pollen from Kentucky and Tennessee through North Carolina and into Virginia and even southern Pennsylvania," Reppert explained. "This region looks to be the worst pollen areas for the fall."

The only relief this region will see is predicted to come as the freeze comes in - which may take longer than usual due to warmer weather.

The mid-Atlantic can expect to see elevated ragweed pollen counts until mid-October to early November, and the Northeast may suffer until late September.

Aside from ragweed, mold spores will be the second-most common cause of fall allergies. Unlike ragweed, mold spores are common in warm, wet climates.

“The southern Mississippi Valley will experience a wetter, warmer fall that will cause the mold spores to grow throughout the region,” Erikson said.

