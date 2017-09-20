Reports: Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico after making landfall as a Category 4 storm



Maria continues to wallop islands in the northern Caribbean that suffered serious damage from Irma less than two weeks ago.

Maria became the second Category 5 hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane around 6:15 a.m. AST Wednesday.

After Maria pulls away from Puerto Rico, it will impact the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas through late this week.

Dominica took a direct hit from Maria on Monday night shortly after it strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane. This is the first recorded Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Dominica. Tropical Storm Erika devastated the island just two years ago, killing at least 31 people.

Emergency declarations have been approved by President Donald Trump for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

