Expand/Collapse Search

Fox News Weather Center

NFL Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers to host Los Angeles Rams in dry, cool conditions

AccuWeather
49ers vs Rams


Fans headed to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, can anticipate a dry evening as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

A temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit will set the stage for a comfortable start to the game.

However, fans might want to bring along a jacket, as the temperature is expected to drop to 65 by the fourth quarter.

rams niners

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature will range between 61 and 65 throughout the game.

Winds will blow toward the southern end zone at between 6 and 12 mph and should not play a big factor.

Strong safety Eric Reid’s PCL injury will keep him out of the game against the Rams and likely several others, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

A leg injury kept Reid from completing the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

A full forecast for the remaining Week 3 NFL games will be available on Thursday.