College football: Temple to visit warm, humid Tampa to battle South Florida



The Temple Owls will pay a visit to the No. 21 South Florida Bulls (USF) this Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans headed to the game can look forward to a warm but dry evening.

The Owls are looking for a statement victory to build on their solid 2-1 record. Meanwhile, the Bulls look to remain undefeated and improve on their 3-0 start. The Bulls have won six straight home games.

The Owls have won their two games this season by a combined 11 points. However, those victories came against basketball schools in Villanova and University of Massachusetts. USF is coming off its best performance yet in which it blasted Illinois.

