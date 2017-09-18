Unseasonable warmth to prevail across central, eastern US through the week



Summer warmth will not let go of its grip on the central and eastern United States through the week.

Temperatures will generally average 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. Some areas of the Central states will soar to as high as 15 degrees above late-September normals.

Humidity will be highest across the Central states and more reminiscent of midsummer levels.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be pushed well into the 90s F for several afternoons this week in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Nashville; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The warm pattern will likely become even more amplified late this week and into the weekend, allowing temperatures to soar even higher across the Midwest and Northeast, according to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido.





Energy demands are likely to be pushed to higher levels than usual for this time of year, given the increased usage of air conditioners and fans.

By the end of the week, highs in the middle to upper 80s will be common across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, where 70s are more typical for this time of year.

“In the Midwest, 90s will be in play,” Vido said.

Across the interior Northeast, highs in the 80s will become more widespread through the week. However, humidity will lower through the week as dry air from Canada is funneled into the region.

Fog could pose hazards to early morning motorists, but most locations will experience at least some sunshine by the afternoon.

Jose will be a spoiler to the warmup along the mid-Atlantic coast for the first half of the week and the southeastern New England coast into the end of the week.

“Clouds and rain bands will lower temperatures in the coastal regions and Long Island, where [temperature] departures will be closer to normal,” Vido said.

Highs will be held within a few degrees of 70 in Boston and in the 60s in southeastern Massachusetts due to Jose’s proximity.

Those in the East will need to closely monitor Hurricane Maria’s track beyond the Caribbean, which could influence temperatures in the area during the last days of September, according to Vido.