6 ways to purify drinking water in emergency situations



In an emergency situation where regular water service has been interrupted – like a hurricane, flood or water pipe breakage – it is not only important to have a water supply, but also to have ways of treating water if needed.

“Even if the water looks clear, [it] could have organisms in it that could make you sick. It's not only humans that shed organisms that make you sick, but some animals have organisms in their gut that can make people sick,” Jonathan Yoder said, MPH, deputy chief of Centers for Disease Control’s Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch.

Local authorities may recommend using only bottled water, boiled water or disinfected water until regular water service is restored. Contaminated drinking water is one of a number of pathways through which humans can ingest pathogens from fecal matter. Chemical remnants are another main concern.

Water purification methods depend on what you are trying to treat, for example, bacterial or chemical contamination, odor, color, taste.

