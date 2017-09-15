Weekly wrap-up: Thousands of animals survive amid Irma's destruction; Barbuda 'extinguished' after monumental damage



Hurricane Irma hit the southeastern United States this week, shattering records and inundating communities with devastating flooding.

In South Florida, eight people died at a Hollywood nursing home after the center lost power. At least 50 are in critical condition after being stuck in the hot building.

Millions lost power across the region, and the lead up to the storm prompted the largest evacuation in U.S. history.

President and CEO Eric Silagy of Florida Power & Light, a major provider of Florida's electricity, said the company had the "the largest restoration workforce in U.S. history." Eighteen thousand workers, some from as far as Canada, worked to restore power.

Improper generator use led to dozens of carbon monoxide poisoning incidents following Irma.

One person died and three more were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning near Daytona Beach. Three people died and four more were injured due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The hurricane made two Florida landfalls, one in the Florida Keys and another near Naples. The storm whipped the state with powerful wind gusts and unleashed flooding in Miami, Jacksonville and Charleston, South Carolina.

