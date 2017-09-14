Will Harvey's catastrophic damage push resilience building plans into the federal policy arena?

Similar to Katrina, Sandy, and other disasters in the United States, Hurricane Harvey's catastrophic devastation was worsened by the geography and urban sprawl of Houston. The destruction caused raises the question of whether this storm will further push resilience building plans into the federal policy arena.

AccuWeather projects Hurricane Harvey to be the most expensive natural disaster in history of the United States. The cost of the damages is predicted to equal the cost of Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy combined.

Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston. The city's flat geography, outdated drainage systems, poor land and reservoir management and recent construction boom made it extremely vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding events.

