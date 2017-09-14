Dozens suffer carbon monoxide poisoning from generator use following Irma



Hurricane Irma caused widespread extended power outages throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The power outages have sparked an increase in generator use in the affected areas.

Improper generator use has led to dozens of carbon monoxide poisoning incidents following Irma.





A Titusville family of eight and their two dogs were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after keeping their generator inside a closed garage, according to Titusville officials.

Twenty more people, including five children, were taken to area hospitals Tuesday morning after a hazmat situation, as a precaution because of the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning due to the proximity of a generator, according to the Bonita Springs Fire Rescue.

One person died and three more people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside a home, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Three people died and four more were injured due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A 7-year-old girl died after a generator was used inside her home, according to a tweet from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Carbon monoxide from a generator is also suspected in the death of a man in Miami, and authorities say another dozen people were treated for carbon monoxide on Tuesday in Polk and Brevard counties.

Four families suffered carbon monoxide poisoning after keeping running generators in closed garages in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, according to the Department of Health.

