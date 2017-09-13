6 dead, over 100 evacuated from Hollywood, Florida, nursing home left without power from Irma



Six people died in a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that was left without air conditioning after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power.

Police evacuated about 100 residents on Wednesday from the Hollywood Hills nursing home, according to Sun Sentinel.

Three people died at the facility and three more died at the hospital, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said in a morning news conference.

"The loss of these individuals is a tragedy within the larger tragedy of Hurricane Irma and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of these residents," Florida Health Care Association said in a statement.

Hurricane Irma left millions without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Thousands of utility workers from as far as Canada have traveled to the Southeast to help with restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, heat and humidity are gripping Florida, adding to the misery and dangers of Irma recovery efforts.

