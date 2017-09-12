How to handle flood damage after a hurricane if you're uninsured



Floods are the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States and cause millions of dollars in damage annually, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Despite flood disaster losses becoming more likely in coastal areas as development increases, many people in such high-risk areas still don’t have flood insurance to protect their properties.

However, more than 20 percent of flood claims actually come from properties that lie outside of high-risk flood zones, according to FEMA.

With the recent devastation of Harvey and Irma came the revelation that people in Florida and Texas, particularly Houston, aren’t adequately covered against flood damage.

According to a 2016 poll from the Insurance Information Institute, 12 percent of American homeowners had a primary flood insurance policy, which was a slight drop from 14 percent in 2015.

