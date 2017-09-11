Photos: Hurricane Irma thrashes Florida with destructive wind, storm surge from coast to coast



Hurricane Irma gave Florida a one-two punch this weekend, slamming first into the Florida Keys Sunday morning as a powerful Category 4 storm then again about 6.5 hours later as a Category 3 storm over Marco Island in southwestern Florida.

Irma made landfall over Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday with sustained winds of 130 mph, causing widespread destruction from wind and storm surge.

Monroe County Emergency Management officials said roads and runways in the Keys are being cleared Monday to allow resources to arrive by air and land, and experts warn residents not to return at this time.

“The Keys are basically connected by a series of bridges so officials will have to inspect all of those bridges to make sure that they are still structurally sound for people to actually be able to come back to the Keys,” said Steve Travis, AccuWeather meteorologist.



No reports of bridges out in the #Florida Keys, but FDOT needs to inspect them for safety following #Hurricaneirma — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 10, 2017



