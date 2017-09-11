Could Hurricane Jose be a threat to the US later in September?



In the aftermath of Irma, all interests across the East Coast of the United States should keep a close eye on Hurricane Jose as it meanders across the central Atlantic Ocean this week.

Jose, currently a Category 2 hurricane, is churning hundreds of miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos. While some weakening may occur, Jose is expected to maintain hurricane status through the week.

“The storm will remain over warm water for the next several days, and this should allow it to maintain a robust circulation,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The movement of a large area of high pressure, or clockwise flow of air in the atmosphere, will guide Jose along this week.





This high pressure area will drift to the southeast of Jose then south of the hurricane, causing it to move in a circular fashion during most of this week, according to Kottlowski.

“Jose is expected to remain between Bermuda and Hispaniola for the next several days but then eventually move westward late this week and then more northward this weekend,” he added.

How close Jose passes to the Turks and Caicos and eastern Bahamas late this week will determine whether its outer bands of rain and wind impact these areas, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.

At the very least, dangerous seas will be stirred along the north- and east-facing beaches of these islands, some of which were left decimated by Irma.

There are several paths Jose can take this weekend and during the third week of September.

Possibilities include direct impacts to the mid-Atlantic, New England or Atlantic Canada. Jose could also be swept completely out to sea next week, posing no direct threat to land.





Regardless of Jose’s exact track, there will be beach concerns up and down the East Coast as the storm churns offshore.

Surf and rip currents will be enhanced along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, especially later this week and this weekend, according to Rossio.

Rough surf could then follow along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

Beach erosion that was inflicted by Irma along the southern Atlantic Seaboard could be exacerbated.

Anyone from Bermuda to the Bahamas, U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada should continue to monitor AccuWeather.com for the latest updates on Jose.