Reports: Hurricane Irma unleashes dangerous storm surge, leaves millions without power in Florida



Hurricane Irma has left over 3 million without power in Florida as the storm continues to bring life-threatening storm surge and powerful winds.

Hurricane Irma made a second Florida landfall at Marco Island, Florida, on Sunday. The hurricane tore across the Florida Keys early Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida.

This is the first year that two Atlantic Basin hurricanes have made landfall at Category 4 strength in the U.S. in one season since records began in 1851.

Irma prompted the largest evacuation in U.S. history, taking 7 million out of their homes. More than 30 percent of Florida's entire population were asked to evacuate.

10:10 p.m. EDT Sunday: A third construction crane collapsed in Florida, this time in Fort Lauderdale. No major injuries or damage has been reported, according to the AP.

9:50 p.m. EDT Sunday: The City of Miami Beach released a statement regarding cleanup efforts after the storm. A curfew will remain in place for Miami-Dade County from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning. No cars are permitted in the City of Miami Beach until 12 p.m. Tuesday.



Imágenes desde la zona de Brickell en Miami

9:15 p.m. EDT Sunday: According to the Associated Press, more than 3.3 million homes and businesses have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma continues to move up the peninsula.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia due to the pending impact of Hurricane Irma. State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

9:00 p.m. EDT Sunday: Flights in Tallahassee have come to a halt and will not resume until Monday night.



All commercial flights have departed, airport is secured & ready for #Irma. Commercial flights sched to resume Mon 9/11 at 7:40pm #IrmaTLH





8:50 p.m. EDT Sunday: The City of Venice has shut off the water at its plant, meaning no running water is available for the city's customers. Officials say there appears to be a water main break somewhere in the system, and crews are waiting for the storm to abate to fix it. Customers will be under a boil water advisory for 48 hours after it is repaired.

7:45 p.m. EDT Sunday: These are the highest wind gusts reported from Irma in Florida through 6 p.m. Sunday.



7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday: Hurricane Irma seems to have brought this alligator to downtown Melbourne, Florida. Many animals could be in unlikely areas due to the storm.



Alligator seen in downtown Melbourne between Hurricane Irma-spawned storms (video by fire department employee)





7:00 p.m. EDT Sunday: Reed Timmer is safe and out of harm's way. He does not have a way to communicate due to poor cellphone service.







6:30 p.m. EDT Sunday: Debris has fallen from buildings in Miami, Florida. There are still many dangerous things to watch out for even if Irma has left your area.



WARNING! Falling debris @Panorama skyrise on Brickell Ave & SE 10th. This aluminum and glass balcony railing fell on our car

Six foot glass panels falling from the Panorama - tallest building in Miami - extremely dangerous #irma





6:17 p.m. EDT Sunday: There are reports of looting taking place in South Florida as Irma pounds the area. Some arrests have been made.



As Hurricane Irma pounds S. Florida, looters are already causing trouble for businesses which are closed for the storm.





#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd.





5:50 p.m. EDT Sunday: Two law enforcement officers were killed in South Florida in an accident during Hurricane Irma, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.



Two officers killed in Hurricane Irma evacuation zone crash. They were both on duty. Let's take a moment to recognize these heroes #IRMA

5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday: Due to quickly receding water, two manatees were reportedly caught in the extremely low tide created by Hurricane Irma.

The low pressure is causing water around the hurricane to recede from the shoreline.



Manatees stranded in Sarasota. #Irma storm surge sucked the water away. Man who took these gave us permission to use.,So Sad

5:00 p.m. EDT Sunday: Irma has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane after a second landfall over Marco Island, Florida.

4:50 p.m. EDT Sunday: Strong winds are picking up in Naples, Florida, as the eye wall passes over the area.



4:34 PM: #Naples Municipal Airport recorded a wind gust of 142 mph (WeatherBug mesonet NPLMP). #Irma




