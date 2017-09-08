At least five killed as powerful earthquake rocks Mexico

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico late Thursday night, according to the United States Geology Survey. The quake struck off the coast of Chiapas in the southwestern part of the country.

At least five people are reportedly dead in Chiapas according to the Associated Press. No other information is available at this time.

USGS says there have been at least twelve aftershocks, ranging from 4.3 to 5.7 magnitude.

The president of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto says the earthquake is the strongest the country has seen in a century. He added that 200,000 remain without power, after initially 1 million lost electricity. The quake caused extensive damage as buildings in southern Mexico collapsed.

NOAA reported a tsunami off the coast of Mexico after the quake struck. Tsunami warnings are in place for many other countries and islands, including parts of Central and South America.

Different parts of the world are reporting feeling the effects of the quake, in places like Mexico City; Austin, Texas, and Washington state.



This is an ongoing story. More details will be updated as information becomes available.