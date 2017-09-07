Reports: Wrath of Irma reaches Turks and Caicos; Cuba and the Bahamas brace for impacts



Irma will continue to pummel the northern Caribbean islands through late week as the massive hurricane leaves a trail of damage in its path.

The Turks and Caicos Islands will experience the worst of the powerful hurricane through Thursday night as the eye of Irma tracks within miles of the islands.

"Farther to the west, residents and interests in the Bahamas and eastern Cuba should closely monitor the progression of Major Hurricane Irma,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The storm made a direct hit on Barbuda early Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane before later making a direct hit on the islands of St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands. The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda described Barbuda as "barely habitable" on Wednesday afternoon due to the catastrophic damage left behind by Irma.

