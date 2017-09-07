College football: Weather conditions to cooperate for highly anticipated matchups

The first full weekend of college football featured a mix of stunning comebacks and historic upsets and fans will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.

While Irma has forced the cancellation of several games, including the University of Miami's game at Arkansas State, the weather should cooperate for most of the games on this week's schedule.

Here is a look at the forecasts for each team in the top 15, with one game taking place Friday night and the remaining scheduled for Saturday.



No.11 Oklahoma State at South Alabama - 8 p.m. EDT Friday

The Cowboys of Oklahoma State will take on South Alabama Jaguars under a clear sky on Friday night in Mobile, Alabama. Temperatures will hover below average for this time of year, with a high in the mid-70s at kickoff. Light winds in the first half will subside during the second half.





The winds will blow toward the south end zone of Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but they are not expected to have a major impact on play. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s.

Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Wisconsin 12 p.m. EDT Saturday

Florida Atlantic will travel to Madison and take on the no. 9 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in ideal early September football conditions.

For the 11 a.m. kickoff local time, plenty of sunshine is expected with temperatures in the low 60s. By halftime, highs will climb into the upper 60s with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the low 70s.





With ample sunshine, fans should be prepared with plenty of sunscreen.

Cincinnati at No. 8 Michigan - 12 p.m. EDT

A partly sunny sky and no chance for rain will make for a great Saturday at Michigan Stadium as the 10th-ranked Wolverines battle the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Temperatures at kickoff will hover near 62 F before rising slightly to 64 F by the final quarter.





Fans should be sure to bring sunscreen and sunglasses and stay properly hydrated.

A crosswind is expected but it should not impact the game.

Louisiana Monroe at No. 10 Florida State - 12 p.m. EDT

Coming off a loss to Alabama, Florida State fans will pack Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time this season on Saturday as the Seminoles take on Louisiana Monroe.

Originally scheduled for Saturday night, the game was moved to 12 p.m. Saturday due to the looming threat of Hurricane Irma.





The high will stay around 82 F for the start of the game before rising to the mid-80s during the second half.

Winds up to 10 mph will blow throughout the game. With plenty of sunshine expected, especially during the pregame tailgating hours, fans should have sunscreen handy and seek shade when possible.

Fresno State at No. 1 Alabama - 3:30 p.m. EDT

The top team in the country, Alabama, will face Fresno State in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a dry sky overhead.





The conditions will be prime for the game and any tailgating activities.

Highs will hover in the low 80s throughout the game, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the mid-80s.

Pittsburgh at No. 4 Penn State - 3:30 p.m. EDT

Penn State fans will spend another afternoon in Beaver Stadium with below-normal conditions this weekend as the Nittany Lions take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. However, dry skies are expected. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s during the game, with some light winds.





It will feel more like October in Happy Valley on Saturday, but fans should apply sunscreen with a UV index of 6.

No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson- 7 p.m. EDT

The forecast for Saturday night's showdown between Auburn and Clemson at Clemson Memorial Stadium is setting up to be ideal.





Kickoff temperatures in Clemson will be around 75 F with winds out of the east-northeast at 4-8 mph. Temperatures will drop slightly by the fourth quarter with highs reaching 68 F.

Sunscreen will be needed for tailgaters as the UV index of 8 forecast.

No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 2 Ohio State - 7:30 p.m. EDT

The fifth-ranked Sooners travel to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night looking to exact revenge on the Buckeyes for last year's defeat.

For afternoon tailgating festivities, highs will be in the upper 60s F. Fans will need to apply sunscreen as the UV index will be 11 during the afternoon.





By the evening kickoff, however, fans will want to bring jackets with them into Ohio Stadium.

Highs will be in the low 60s at kickoff with a clear sky overhead. By the fourth quarter, highs will dip to 55.

Chattanooga at No.12 LSU - 7:30 p.m. EDT

It will be a hot gameday in Baton Rouge as the 12th-ranked Tigers play host to the Chattanooga Mocs.

It will be mainly sunny during the day with nearly clear skies throughout the game in the evening.





Highs are expected to remain in the mid-80s during the afternoon, so fans tailgating at Tiger Stadium will want to drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen often.

It will be slightly cooler by the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s.

Through the duration of the game, winds will be out of the northeast at around 6-12 mph.

No.15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame - 7:30 p.m. EDT

It will be cooler-than-normal in South Bend, Indiana, for Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish.





There will be a mix of clouds and sun during the day with partly cloudy skies throughout the game in the evening.

Fans will need jackets or sweaters as they arrive to their seats for the opening kickoff as the temperature will remain in the low 60s.

Montana at No. 7 Washington - 8 p.m. EDT

Dry weather is forecast for the Seattle area Saturday evening as the Montana Grizzlies take on the seventh-ranked Washington Huskies.





Spectators flocking to Husky Stadium will need jackets or sweaters as below normal temperatures are forecast.

Kickoff temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with highs dropping to the upper 50s by the fourth quarter.

Winds will be out of the south at 6 mph.

No.14 Stanford at No. 6 Southern California - 8:30 p.m. EDT

Two favorites to claim the Pac-12 championship will collide in an early-season showdown at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday evening.





There will be plenty of sunshine during the afternoon in Los Angeles with mainly clear skies during the evening for the game between the Trojans and Cardinal.

Following temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon, temperatures will reside in the upper 70s for kickoff. By the fourth quarter, highs will dip into the low 70s.

Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-6 mph.