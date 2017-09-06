Reports: Northern Caribbean Islands suffer devastating blow after direct hit from Hurricane Irma



Irma will continue to pummel the northern Caribbean Islands through late week as the massive hurricane leaves a trail of damage in its path.

The storm made a direct hit on Barbuda early Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane before later making a direct hit on the islands of St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands.

The storm will threaten Puerto Rico into Wednesday evening, with flooding rain and powerful winds.

"Farther to the west residents and interests on Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and eastern Cuba should closely monitor the progression of Major Hurricane Irma,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.







Reports: Florida evacuations to begin soon as 2.7 million Miami residents stock up on dwindling supplies

Category 5 Hurricane Irma to threaten lives, property in the northern Caribbean

Major Hurricane Irma likely to strike Florida this weekend; Georgia to Carolinas on alert for impacts

AccuWeather Hurricane Center For previous reports of Irma's impacts in the Caribbean click here. 4:15 p.m. AST Wednesday: According to the government of Puerto Rico, all communities that are in the floodplain areas of 18 municipalities must evacuate immediately and go to the nearst shelter. The list of the municipalities can be found below in a graphic Tweeted out by Gov. Ricardo Rossello. Para información puedes visitar: https://t.co/YstDPAz0a6 Para identificar refugios visita: https://t.co/a2BzSGvH4E pic.twitter.com/02FdSxiE2D — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) September 6, 2017 2:34 p.m. AST Wednesday: A report from Loop News in Barbados said that the Princess Juliana Airport in St. Martin was destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Early photos of damages at #sxm airport in #StMaarten from #hurricaneirma2017 #juliana #princessjuliana #SintMaarten pic.twitter.com/Zy5ypE9rWD — Greg McCammon (@RMA_Ins) September 6, 2017



Elsewhere, a surfer reportedly died in Barbodos after getting caught in rough surf.

1:30 p.m. AST Wednesday: The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Hurricane Irma is passing over the British Virgin Islands and will approach Puerto Rico later this afternoon or evening.



Scenes from Tortola in the Caribbean where the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade wreaks havoc #HurricaneIrmahttps://t.co/UQMSd5TKbb pic.twitter.com/TOKeOR28fo — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) September 6, 2017

12:36 p.m. AST Wednesday: Anguilla's Chief Minister Victor Banks told the Attorney General of Anguilla, John Mckendrick, that the island is badly affected by the storm and that relief efforts are underway.

