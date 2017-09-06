Hurricane Irma forces rescheduling of Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game



The 2017 NFL regular season gets underway this weekend, but the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played as scheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 19. Both teams were scheduled to be off that week and now will play 16 consecutive games.

The game was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but due to Irma’s potential track over South Florida, league officials determined conditions would not be safe.

