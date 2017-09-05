Reports: Puerto Rico, Lesser Antilles brace for Irma as it approaches with 185-mph winds



Puerto Rico and other islands in the Lesser Antilles are preparing for Irma as it tracks dangerously close to the islands as a powerful Category 5 hurricane.

Some of the worst conditions will be felt in the British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, and St. Kitts and Nevis Tuesday night into Wednesday. The eye of Irma may even pass directly over some of the northernmost islands.

“We are expecting very rough and dangerous surf along with damaging tropical-storm-force and hurricane-force winds over the northern Leeward Islands, and tropical-storm-force winds over the southern Leewards to perhaps the northern Windward Islands, mostly in gusts,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

A state of emergency has already been declared in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as residents brace for the storm.

