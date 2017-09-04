Harvey victims face long-term health dangers following the storm's historic flooding



Hurricane Harvey has dumped historic levels of rainfall on southern and eastern areas of Texas, causing catastrophic flooding. Harvey was the single-greatest rainstorm in the history of the continental United States, with rainfall up to 51.88 inches.

The storm is responsible for at least 40 fatalities, and officials fear that the death toll will rise dramatically now that floodwaters are receding.

A 2012 systematic review published in Environment International assessed the impacts of flooding events on human health. The study covered the longer-term health effects and found that the long-term impacts are not well understood. However, the study found that mortality rates were to increase by up to 50 percent in the first year post-flood.

Flooding events place major immediate stresses on human health ranging from floodwater injuries and drowning, to the effects of exposure to contaminated water. But there are many long-term mental and physical health impacts that threaten flood-affected areas.

