How does Harvey measure up to Hurricane Katrina, other US flooding catastrophes?



Even before Harvey’s initial landfall over Port Aransas and Port O’ Connor, Texas, on Aug. 25, comparisons to 2001’s Tropical Storm Allison and other major United States flooding disasters had begun to emerge.

Allison remains the only tropical storm name ever to be retired and is the costliest tropical storm on record, having caused $5 billion in damage and killed 41 people along the Gulf Coast.

Much like with Harvey, Houston suffered the worst of Allison’s impacts in June of 2001. A rainfall total of 36.99 inches was reported at the Port of Houston, while several other locations reported more than 30 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As Harvey’s impacts worsen, from the mounting death toll to major flooding and record-breaking rainfall totals, the once-Category 4 storm is well on its way to becoming the worst flooding catastrophe the U.S. has ever endured.

“Think of the significant area that’s been affected by devastating rains, and we don’t know the extent of it,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather's founder, president and chairman.

“It’s probably much worse than the news media is capturing because they can’t get in there,” Myers added.





The storm has covered a larger area than Allison and killed at least 36 people.

Harvey’s average rainfall totals have already surpassed those of Allison in half of the time. It took Harvey between two and three days to drench southeastern Texas with record-shattering rainfalls, and Allison caused immense flooding over a five-day period.

The West Gulf River Forecast Center reported rainfall from Harvey in Cedar Bayou, Texas, at 51.88 inches over five days, and the storm’s heavy rainfall in Houston led to August 2017 being the city’s wettest month on record.

“[Harvey] got locked into place; it just couldn’t move and it was a very strong circulation, which, of course, pulled in tremendous amounts of moisture,” said Bill Murray, president and weather historian for The Weather Factory.

“The development in Houston has been so intense over the last ten years and a lot of it did not follow good zoning practices,” Murray said.

