Reports: Harvey's death toll rises as rescues, evacuations continue in Texas and Louisiana



Flooding from Harvey is expected to continue for days following the storm's final landfall in the United States.

Record-breaking rainfall has occurred in parts of Texas, including Beaumont, which has been drenched by more than 40 inches of rain between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.

Shelters are swelling to capacity as hundreds of thousands of displaced people seek help following the storm. Water damage, mold and disease-ridden water will possibly render parts of Houston inhabitable for weeks and possibly months.

The number of people killed by the storm is also expected to rise as rescuers slowly begin to shift to the recovery phase in impacted areas. So far, Harvey has claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather's founder, president and chairman, stated that Harvey will be "the worst natural disaster in American history."







12 p.m. CDT Monday: Residents are being urged to evacuate as soon as possible from parts of the Inverness Forest Subdivision in Harris County, Texas, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.

This is due to extremely high and rising levels in Cypress Creek which may cause the Inverness Forest Levee to overtop or breach, officials said.



THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE HARRIS

COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT. #houwx #txwx #glswx #Harvey pic.twitter.com/3cL5mj8cjT — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 30, 2017





Air view of flow (375,000 cfs) going over the Lake Houston spillway #houwx #hounews #txwx pic.twitter.com/zRFcr8jdPT — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) August 30, 2017





10:46 a.m. CDT Wednesday: Mandatory evacuations continue for Inverness Forest, a suburban Houston subdivision, as Harris County flood control officials are concerned that a levee could fail.



MANDATORY EVACUATION still in place for this area: All streets north of Kingsbridge Rd, including E and W Greenbrook Dr and Kenchester Dr. pic.twitter.com/HolkVvIUq0 — HCFCD (@hcfcd) August 30, 2017



Officials worry that a levee failure would exacerbate the Harvey-related flooding, according to the AP.

Spokesman Jeff Lindner said if the weakened section of levee along Cypress Creek in Inverness Forest is breached, water is going to rise “very quickly and very fast, and it is going to be deep.”

10:21 a.m. CDT Wednesday: The Harvey-related death toll has risen to 20 fatalities, according to the Associated Press.



BREAKING: Sheriff's office confirms two more Harvey-related deaths north of Houston, bringing death toll to 20. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2017



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two men drowned on Monday in separate incidents.

A 33-year-old man from Conroe, Texas, was killed after driving his pickup truck past a barricade through standing water. Another man died after attempting to swim across a flooded roadway, according to witnesses.