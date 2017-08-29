Reports: Levee breach exacerbates Harvey's flooding disaster in Texas



The worst of the flooding from Harvey will continue for days as bayous and rivers rise following overwhelming rainfall.

Rainfall totals have already surpassed 40 inches in several locations in southeastern Texas, with over 50 inches reported at Cedar Bayou in eastern Harris County.

Harvey is being blamed for at least eight fatalities with thousands of water rescues already executed by first responders. Hundreds of thousands are expected to be in need of disaster assistance.

1:34 p.m. CDT Tuesday: The Lake Forest Utility District has issued a boil water notice for Houston. Residents are being urged to boil water for at least two minutes prior to consumption due to water pressure loss in the city's water distribution system.



ATTN: Due to pressure loss caused by #Harvey, Lake Forest Utility District is on a Boil Notice. The water is not safe to drink. pic.twitter.com/GNAvJuRf0k — Harris County PH (@hcphtx) August 29, 2017





1:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday: According to FEMA, around 30,000 people will need some sort of housing due to Harvey. For help, contact one of the numbers below. If it is an emergency, call 911 first.





The Houston SPCA activated its Animal Emergency Response Hotline, where a team of designated operators will be taking hurricane-related lost and found animals, rescue reports and questions related to the disaster.

1:06 p.m. CDT Tuesday: Rising floodwaters in Houston have loosened a concrete barrier along Highway 59, carrying it horizontally across the highway.



Amazing video sent to us @KHOU, freeway concrete barrier broke away on Hwy 59 at San Jacinto Bridge. #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/xMUfcIPj3Y — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 29, 2017



Rescuers saved two people near the San Jacinto Bridge on Tuesday morning as they stood atop a vehicle nearly submerged in floodwaters.



JUST IN: 2 people rescued while standing on top of their flooded truck near Houston's San Jacinto Bridge. #Harvey https://t.co/v52gyZenNU — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 29, 2017





12:42 p.m. CDT Tuesday: President Donald Trump arrived in Texas on Tuesday to meet with local leaders and discuss recovery efforts.

"Working with the governor and his entire team has been an honor for us," President Trump said at a relief center in Corpus Christi.



NOW: President Trump meets with local leaders in Texas regarding #HurricaneHarvey. https://t.co/Nr0jzMoCG4 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 29, 2017





12:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday: The United States Army Corps of Engineers has estimated that Houston's Barker Reservoir will crest at 104.4 feet.

"This will put several feet of water into homes between Farm to Market Road 1093 and Westheimer Parkway, east of Texas State Highway 99," said Emily Hodges from the Office of Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Fort Bend County is sending boats to assist evacuees and is asking that people place white cloths or flags outside of their homes to signal the need to evacuate.





11:45 a.m. CDT Tuesday: More than 17,000 people are seeking refuge in Texas shelters, the American Red Cross said. Houston Mayor announced officials have "identified other mega-shelter locations" and will set up more shelters. Houston megachurch led by Joel Osteen opened its doors to people seeking shelter. They will not ask for immigration status or papers from anyone at any shelter.

Houston convention center shelter already 2,000 over capacity https://t.co/dW3Gyb1Q4Q pic.twitter.com/QP7HcpDi4R — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 29, 2017





11:27 a.m. CDT Tuesday: The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a bridge over Greens Bayou has collapsed. This area is located in northeastern Houston.



ALERT from @HCSOTexas: Bridge over Greens Bayou collapse at Woodforest Blvd and Normandy, near Cloverleaf area — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 29, 2017





10:39 a.m. CDT Tuesday: A new Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record has been set at Mary's Creek at Winding Road located southeast of Houston. The total of 49.32 inches breaks the previous record of 48 inches set during Tropical Cyclone Amelia in 1978 at Median, Texas.



A preliminary report from one Texas rain gauge has broken the Texas

tropical cyclone rainfall record. (1/3) @NWS @NOAA @NWSHouston @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/ykCfed7qO5 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2017



