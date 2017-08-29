

Hurricane Harvey is one of the most devastating storms to hit the United States in years, as the storm has impacted millions with its devastating flooding and destructive winds.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas.

It has been nearly a decade since a hurricane made landfall in Texas and over 50 years since a major hurricane made landfall in Texas. Harvey has unleashed record-breaking rainfall and damaging winds thus far, and it continues to wreak havoc over Texas and into Louisiana.

Rockport, Texas, just north of Corpus Christi, was one of the hardest-hit areas. Multiple buildings were severely damaged and several collapsed. Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power.

Houston was also among the hardest-hit cities across the region with widespread and unprecedented flooding. Thousands of water rescues were initiated to help stranded residents that were trapped by floodwater. Houston emergency services received over 56,000 calls for assistance in less than 24 hours from Saturday into Sunday in comparison to the average 8,000 per a day.

Some areas of the state have had record-breaking rainfall. The record for total rainfall from a tropical system in Texas was broken, as a rain gauge at Mary's Creek at Winding Road, located southeast of Houston, reported 49.20 inches, in comparison to the previous record of 48 inches.





<section><h2>10 photos that capture the utter devastation from Harvey</h2></section><section><h2></h2><div>Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Missouri City, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>People walk past a boat storage facility that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Taft, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>In this photo provided by the Rosenberg Police Department water rushes from a large sinkhole on Highway FM 762 in Rosenberg, Texas, near Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Police say the sinkhole opened on the Texas highway as Harvey dumped more rain on the region. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div></div></p><p></section><section><h3></h3><div><div>Evacuees wade down Tidwell Road as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</div></div></p><p></section>



