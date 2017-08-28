Reports: Harvey’s disastrous flooding leaves at least 8 dead, over 100,000 without power



Catastrophic flooding continues across parts of Texas and Louisiana as Harvey batters the region with unrelenting rain.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25 before stalling over Texas, clobbering the region with destructive winds and record-shattering rainfall. Houston has been one of the hardest hit cities, experiencing unprecedented flooding that has left some communities underwater.

At least eight fatalities are being blamed on the storm with officials anticipating that number to rise in the coming days.

Harvey is the first major hurricane to impact the United States since Wilma in 2005 and will continue to impact the region through much of the balance of the week.

8:35 p.m. CDT Monday: Nearly 5,500 people have shown up at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston that is being used as an evacuation center, 500 more people than were expected.

The facility currently have 5,000 cots for evacuees to sleep on, so some may end up sleeping in chairs or on the floor, according to the Associated Press.

Other sites may be opening up as evacuation shelters in the future, but these locations had yet to be announced as of Monday evening.

Meanwhile, more evacuations have been ordered around Houston due to rapidly rising water levels in creeks and rivers.



Breaking: Army Corps of Engineers calls for mandatory evacuation of Northwood Pines subdivision, the portion north of Hardy Toll Rd. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 29, 2017





7:40 p.m. CDT Monday: The all clear has been issued for the chemical emergency that was issued on Monday afternoon. The shelter in place order has been lifted and people can return to their normal activities.



City of Laporte: All Clear for Shelter in Place - https://t.co/pjLtrBlqWq — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 29, 2017





7:20 p.m. CDT Monday: Over 102,000 electric customers are without power around Houston, according to Center Point Energy. Some of these outages may last for an extended period of time as crews are unable to reach some areas of the city due to flooding.



We have about 100,000+ customers without power. That has to do with logistics challenges due to flooding. Crews are staged, ready. #Harvey — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) August 29, 2017



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has added four counties in eastern Texas to the 54 counties already covered in his Hurricane Harvey disaster declaration.

The four counties that were added include Angelina, Trinity, Sabine and Orange counties.





6:05 p.m. CDT Monday: Several professional sports teams are changing the location of games due to the flooding around Houston. This includes Thursday's NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys, and an MLB series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. "This is believed to be only the fourth time in the history of Major League Baseball that weather concerns have required the relocation of games to a neutral site," the MLB said.

This week is #ForHouston.



INFO // https://t.co/2wHVF7PiK9 pic.twitter.com/8l0BAA8Mch — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 28, 2017

.@dallascowboys vs. @HoustonTexans preseason game relocated to AT&T Stadium: https://t.co/kIXMYAZpim pic.twitter.com/CDvJdL7rv5 — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2017



