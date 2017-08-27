Reports: At least 2 dead as Harvey triggers catastrophic damage, flooding in Texas



The wrath of Harvey is far from over as the storm continues to pound southeastern Texas with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, on Friday night as a Category 4 storm and will bring a threat of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding as it stalls over the region.

The first major hurricane to strike the United States since Wilma in 2005, Harvey has caused widespread power outages, significant flooding, travel disruptions and devastation to cities along the coast.

1:10 a.m. CDT Sunday: The water level of Turtle Creek in Houston has reached 29.73 feet and continues to climb, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System. During the historic flooding from Tropical Storm Allison in 2001, the water level on the creek rose to 29.48 feet.



Calls to HCFCD of people climbing into their attics. Flooding in SE Harris County is equal to or greater than TS Allison #houwx — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) August 27, 2017





12:45 a.m. CDT Sunday: Multiple water rescues are occurring northeast of San Antonio in Caldwell and Bastrop counties. Austin, Texas, has picked up over 7 inches of rain since 2 a.m. CDT Saturday.



Over 340 low water crossings are closed. Barricades for road closures set up by TxDoT have been blown over in spots so #TurnAroundDontDrown! pic.twitter.com/OBIXZjNvTv — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 27, 2017





12:00 a.m. CDT Sunday: One woman died from flooding in Houston on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press. The woman's car was stuck in high water when she got out of the vehicle and was later found dead about 30 yards away.

This is the second confirmed death due to Harvey.

11:00 p.m. CDT Saturday: Significant, life-threatening flooding is unfolding over the Houston metro area. A band of very heavy rainfall is unleashing rainfall rates over 6 inches per hour in some places.

A trained spotter in Pearland, Texas, reported 9.92 inches of rain in 90 minutes from this stationary band of rain.

"Please get off roadways now," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Saturday night. "This large band is causing roadways to flood and folks are being stranded in it. Don't try to outwit nature."







9:30 p.m. CDT Saturday: A flash flood emergency has been issued in Houston as a band of heavy rain has set up over the city. This band of rain is also effecting areas just south and west of the city.

Radar-estimated rainfall rates exceed four inches an hour in this area, resulting in a significant risk of flooding. Meyerland, Texas, received 3.97 inches between 8:17 and 9:17 p.m. CDT.



The streets of #Houston 10 minutes from downtown. This happened within 20 minutes #KHOU11 #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/ARNd9gHcZy — Claryssa Merino (@smilethebeauty) August 27, 2017



This band of rain is very slow moving and may sit over the same areas into Saturday night, extending the risk of flash flooding. People in this area should be ready to move to higher ground as water levels rise.

Water rescues were being conducted just west of the city, according to emergency managers, with more likely over the next several hours.



Dangerous flash flooding occurring across the City. This is resulting in dangerous conditions across the roadway. #houwx — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 27, 2017



Rain from Harvey is causing rivers to swell, including the San Bernard River near Sweeny which is projected to rise more than 10 feet above record level.

8:40 p.m. CDT Saturday: The Coast Guard have responded to a report that seven people are in distress in a home near Aransas Pass, Texas.

"Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a report at 7 p.m. of seven people, one of which is reportedly on oxygen and had run out, in need of assistance," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

An aircrew is taking a helicopter to the house to assist the individuals.

7:30 p.m. CDT Saturday: Several thunderstorms associated with Harvey are capable of producing tornadoes just west of Houston.

This band of rain and thunderstorms also has a history of producing flooding with rainfall rates exceeding two inches an hour in some locations.

6:44 p.m. CDT Saturday: A thunderstorm associated with Harvey is capable of producing a tornado just west of Houston.

The threat of tornadoes will continue into Saturday night, so people should stay near their shelters in case a tornado is approaching.



Tornado Warning including Sugar Land TX, Mission Bend TX, Rosenberg TX until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PCLUeQmbzR — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 26, 2017





5:45 p.m. CDT Saturday: Over 200,000 electric customers are without power across southern Texas, according to AEP Texas. Many of these outages are located near the area where Harvey made landfall on Friday night.

This number may continue to rise until roads are able to be cleared of debris and crews are able to safely access areas that have lost power.

