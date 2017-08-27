By the numbers: Exploring the statistics of Harvey's horrific impact in Texas



Harvey is quickly becoming one of the worst tropical systems to impact the United States in years, hitting the Gulf Coast with destructive winds and record-shattering rainfall.

Preliminary reports from the National Hurricane Center suggest that Harvey has broken the Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record. A gauge at Mary's Creek in northern Brazoria County, Texas, registered 49.32 inches as of 9 a.m. CDT. The gauge is southeast of Houston. This surpasses the 48-inch mark set during Amelia in 1978 at Medina, Texas.

Harvey may end up being the costliest natural disaster in the history of the United States, considering the size and population of the area affected.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Friday night, but has since transitioned to a slow-moving storm, dumping feet of rain in some areas.

Houston has been one of the hardest-hit cities across the region with widespread and unprecedented flooding. Some areas picked up more rain in one hour than they typically receive during the entire month of August.

Rivers across the region will continue to rise for days as water gradually drains down stream. Some rivers are projected to crest more than 10 feet above previous record levels.



Flooding will continue to impact lives and property into September as Harvey slowly spins over the region, delivering even more rain to the region.

