Heat illness isn’t the only swimming danger: Protect yourself from these warm-water threats



Taking a refreshing dip can be a fun way to cool off when it's hot outside, but the water doesn't protect the human body from heat-related dangers including dehydration, sunburn and even heat stroke.

When American long-distance swimmer Fran Crippen died during an international swimming competition in 2010, the heated water was found to have played a role.

The water temperature in the United Arab Emirates that day was reportedly in the mid- to high 80s F, with several other swimmers requiring heat exhaustion treatment after the race.

Crippen's death brought new awareness to the dangers of swimming in high temperatures and highlights just one of the threats that can befall swimmers enjoying the water during the warmer months.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat stroke, which is rare among swimmers, may have killed Crippen, due to the excessively warm water and high air temperatures during the race.

