10 flowers that will keep a garden colorful into the fall



After sunny summer days have passed, many plants lose their leaves and cease to bloom. During this time, gardens can become colorless and dreary, unless you plant a selection of seasonal plants.

If you want to have a bright, colorful garden in the fall, it is important to find plants that bloom when many other plants are past their best. To do this, find out the zone you live in, so you are able to find plants native to that area and climate.

"Native plants are great choices for fall gardens, because they also provide food and shelter for native birds, butterflies, moths, bees and other pollinators," said Dr. Dennis Albert, senior research faculty member at Oregon State University's horticulture department.

One of the most effective plants for an autumn flower display are those in the aster family, such as sunflowers, coneflowers, prairie dock, black-eyed Susans, coreopsis and boneset.

According to Dave Whitinger, executive director of the National Gardening Association, gardeners should always make sure to have a decent layer of mulch on your flower beds.

"As late fall comes and perennial seed heads dry on the plant, consider leaving them so that birds can enjoy the seeds from the heads through the winter," Whitinger said.

Here are 10 flowers that will keep your garden bursting with vibrant color into the fall season.

Sunflowers

