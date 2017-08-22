Reports: Strong thunderstorms to trigger flash flooding, hail across northeastern US



Severe weather will threaten a fairly large portion of the Northeast with possible isolated tornadoes, hail and localized flooding into Tuesday evening. The threat will extend all the way from the Ohio Valley, around Paducah, to northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

"The greatest threat for damage from thunderstorms will extend from Vermont through New York into northern Pennsylvania," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

"[In this area], a squall line is expected to develop and may bring widespread wind damage with wind gusts to 70 mph, and perhaps even a few brief tornadoes," Sojda said.

A squall line is a line of active thunderstorms, either continuous or with breaks.

Farther south through southwest and central Pennsylvania into southeast Ohio, a broken line of storms will pose the risk of damaging winds and hail.

At 3:15 p.m. EDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was just east of Lake Ontario and has a history of producing wind damage. Two of the thunderstorms embedded in the line northeast of Syracuse, New York are capable of producing tornadoes.







Shorty after 1:30 p.m. EDT, wind gusts knocked down tree limbs in Gahanna, Ohio, about 20 minutes west of Columbus. At 12:54 p.m. EDT, The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, reported a 53-mph thunderstorm wind gust at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 10 minutes south of Gahanna.



Localized intense wind damage between Gahanna Lincoln HS and CMH. Hamilton rd is now closed with a tree down on the power lines. @NWSILN pic.twitter.com/SXm4ZkjS3U — Justin Solze (@JustinSolze) August 22, 2017





Strong winds and heavy downpours impacted parts of Cleveland, Ohio, as a line of severe storms passed through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

High winds & heavy rain hitting westside suburbs of #Cleveland. #ohwx #summerstorms @cleveland19news @JeffTanchak19 pic.twitter.com/LAboigwo1b — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) August 22, 2017





Severe weather conditions have begun to impact the Northeast early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for parts of New York, which lasted until 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday.



Tornado Warning continues for Little Valley NY, Cattaraugus NY, Conewango NY until 1:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QX7qFO6MbU — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 22, 2017



Ominous clouds were spotted over northeastern Ohio shortly after 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

