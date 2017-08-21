Expand/Collapse Search

Fox News Weather Center

Photos: Great American Eclipse wows spectators across the country

AccuWeather


Spectators across the United States were able to catch pictures and a glimpse of the moon passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The best viewing conditions, where skies were mainly clear, occurred across the Pacific Northwest in places like Portland, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Casper, Wyoming.

"Clouds, showers and thunderstorms created some viewing difficulties across a large portion of the Upper Midwest from the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and down into parts of Iowa and Nebraska," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Edwards said.

Viewers with their protective glasses were also able to see totality in the eastern U.S.

"Partly cloudy skies allowed for good viewing conditions along the path of totality through the Tennessee Valley and into the Carolinas," Edwards said.

Eclipse Missouri

The moon passes in front of the sun during the partial phase of a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from a roadside park near Useful, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Eclipse Illinois

A total solar eclipse is seen above the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Alto Pass, Ill. More than 700 people visited the over 100-foot cross for the event. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 4.18.45 PM.png

Partial eclipse in Tampa, Florida. (Image via Twitter/CAnnaIng)

Eclipse New York

A partial solar eclipse is seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Eclipse Missouri

In this multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 3.47.39 PM.png

Corvallis, Oregon sky via twitter/annperkinss

DHxZOBUVoAAXtNL.jpg

Crescent captured in Austin, Texas. (Image via Twitter/alykat2120)

DHxLhGeVYAESvB0.jpg

Moon-shaped shadows in a colander in Burley, Idaho. (Image via Twitter/MrsAgTeacher)

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 4.22.39 PM.png

A glimpse at totality in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Image via Brian Lada, AccuWeather Meteorologist. Twitter/wxlada)

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 3.47.48 PM.png

Darkness during totality in Corvallis, Oregon. (Image via Twitter/annperkinss)