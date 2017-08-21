Photos: Great American Eclipse wows spectators across the country



Spectators across the United States were able to catch pictures and a glimpse of the moon passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The best viewing conditions, where skies were mainly clear, occurred across the Pacific Northwest in places like Portland, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Casper, Wyoming.

"Clouds, showers and thunderstorms created some viewing difficulties across a large portion of the Upper Midwest from the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and down into parts of Iowa and Nebraska," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Edwards said.

Viewers with their protective glasses were also able to see totality in the eastern U.S.

"Partly cloudy skies allowed for good viewing conditions along the path of totality through the Tennessee Valley and into the Carolinas," Edwards said.



Thousands of people lined up at Tennessee Tech to watch the eclipse from Tucker Stadium. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/XL058ZlM9R — Brian Lada (@wxlada) August 21, 2017

The #SolarEclipse2017 crowds looked great around @WSUPullman. More #Eclipse pictures from #WSU Photo Services ➡️ https://t.co/eqV4ldSfcC pic.twitter.com/s5C9Qmcdif — WSU Pullman (@WSUPullman) August 21, 2017

My brother got some good pics through his telescope. My favorite- seen from Indianapolis, IN #Eclipse #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ETCDAbfCHv — Melissa (@mae_526) August 21, 2017