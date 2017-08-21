Live: Great American Eclipse underway across the country

Millions of Americans will get the opportunity to view a rare celestial event Monday, when the moon blocks the sun, forming a total solar eclipse that will cross the entire country.

Aug. 21's event marks the first total solar eclipse that will cross the United States since 1918 and the first total solar eclipse to be seen in the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

Totality will end at 2:48 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina, according to NASA.

Even for those not in the path of totality, the opportunity to experience a partial solar eclipse will be one worth stepping outside for. However, be sure to wear the proper solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes from the sun.

Follow along with our live coverage below as the eclipse unfolds across the country.

Satellite images show the shadow of the eclipse moving across the U.S.



UPDATE: A big-picture view from the eye of NOAA's #GOES16, tracking the moon's shadow across the U.S. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ioT3QYBWcU — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 21, 2017



A total solar eclipse is seen in Oregon as captured by NASA at around 1:19 p.m. EDT.



First glimpse of #SolarEclipse2017 totality in Oregon! Take a look here and watch our live stream for more: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/g9zEbWFXfk — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017





As of 1:38 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting a 5 degree Fahrenheit temperature drop during eclipse. Elsewhere in Seattle, crescent-shaped shadows were spotted before maximum eclipse.



A full 5° drop to 61° during #Eclipse2017 at Sea-Tac. #seattle #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 21, 2017

Crescent shaped shadows! #Eclipse2017 #wawx #Seattle pic.twitter.com/Az6CbAkuon — Logan Johnson (@LJohnsonWX) August 21, 2017

Law enforcement officials in Kansas and Colorado are reminding motorists not to pull over along the side of the interstate to view the eclipse.



Do not stop in the roadway or along the shoulder of the interstate to view the eclipse - find a safe location away from the roadway.#eclipse — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 21, 2017

Pro tip: if it was a law before the #eclipse, it is a law DURING the eclipse. No stopping on highways, park only where valid, etc. 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑 — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) August 21, 2017







A reminder to stay hydrated from the Perry County, Illinois, Emergency Management Association while watching the eclipse today.

Heat Indexes between 100 -105 possible today. Ensure to drink plenty of fluids while outdoors observing #Eclipse2017 — Perry County EMA (@perrycountyema) August 21, 2017





Lively crowds are gathered at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, where the eclipse has began shortly before 1 p.m. EDT. Carbondale is in the path of totality and approximately 50,000 people could visit the town for the event.



Eclipse fever at #SIUC Awesome event! pic.twitter.com/QBSgpNghig — Carlo Montemagno (@MontemagNANO) August 21, 2017





As of 12:30 p.m. EDT the eclipse is underway in Oregon.



Live from Madras Oregon, a few minutes ago. Will be a little while before really visible here in SC. #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/xyQxnpdudq — Mary Lynne Dittmar (@DittmarML) August 21, 2017

Extra solar eclipse glasses were being distributed earlier this morning at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The baseball fields at the Little League World Series complex are equipped with lights so play can continue when skies darken, according to PennLive.



Need #SolarEclipse2017 glasses, come to LLWS in Williamsport, free glasses! pic.twitter.com/qjgJ1RcI6N — Krissy Pydynowski (@KBakesWx) August 21, 2017

Thousands of people are gathered outside Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. The university's football stadium is serving as an official NASA event and astronaut Barry Williams is in attendance.

