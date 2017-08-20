Tropical disturbance to bring uptick in downpours to Florida, Bahamas early this week



A tropical disturbance will drift across Florida and the Bahamas with enhanced downpours and rough surf this week.

The feature, dubbed 92L, is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms located north of Hispaniola. A continued track to the northwest is expected over the next few days.

The chance of 92L becoming the next tropical depression or storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season remains low during the first part of this week.





“Ninety-two L is expected to remain in a strongly sheared environment for the next several days,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. “Thus, the potential for further development looks low at this time.”

Wind shear, or the change in wind speed and direction with altitude, can prevent disorganized features from developing and shred apart mature tropical systems, as was the case with Harvey.

Locally drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms will spread northwestward across the Bahamas into Monday night.

