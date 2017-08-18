Weekly wrap-up: Sierra Leone mudslides kill hundreds; At least 7 tornadoes swarm Minnesota



Catastrophic flooding and mudslides occurred in the west African country of Sierra Leone this week, claiming the lives on more than 400 people.

The country’s president, Ernest Bai Koroma, said entire communities had been wiped out and the devastation “was overwhelming us,” the BBC reported.

After heavy rain on Sunday, a partial collapse of Sugar Loaf Mountain buried homes in the Regent area of Freetown, the country’s capital, on Monday.

Hundreds of people were still missing as of Friday as burial procedures were expedited due to a continued threat for additional mudslides. Mass burials were needed to free up space in mortuaries, according to the BBC.

