Follow these pro tips to capture quality eclipse photos and avoid frying your smartphone



If you are planning to step outside next week -- smartphone in hand -- to catch a glimpse and a photo of the total solar eclipse, there are several guidelines you should follow.

Many photographers agree: You probably will not fry your phone if you point it to the sky on Aug. 21 for a moment or two, but you may not get a quality image either.

Depending on your location, the sun will fade to black in the path of totality, or you’ll enjoy a sliver of sunshine during the partial eclipse.

No matter where you are in the United States, experts at NASA stress the importance of protecting your eyes and camera.

