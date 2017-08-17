25 years after Hurricane Andrew: Are we prepared for another Category 5 storm?

For some, memories of an eerie, roaring wind as roofs threatened to peel away, the haunting sight of decimated neighborhoods and the lengthy aftermath of picking up the pieces still linger, even a quarter of a century after Andrew's onslaught.

The legacy of 1992’s Hurricane Andrew, the most recent Category 5 storm to devastate the United States, serves as a reminder of nature’s capability to destroy and forever change lives.

As an anomaly in a relatively quiet season, Andrew claimed at least 26 lives as its 160-mph-plus winds barreled across the Bahamas and South Florida on Aug. 24, producing a 17-foot storm surge upon landfall.

“No matter how much you read about it in textbooks, until you experience it live, you will never understand the ferocity of a Category 4 or 5 hurricane,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Advancements in meteorology, technology, communication and emergency response help coastal communities better prepare for future storms of Andrew’s magnitude.

