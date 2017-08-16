Triple tropical threat looms in the Atlantic, Caribbean



Two of three budding tropical systems in the Atlantic will approach the Caribbean, Central America and the United States in the coming days.

Three batches of thunderstorms are moving westward across the tropical Atlantic within a swath of moisture at midweek.

From west to east, the three systems have been dubbed 91L, 92L and 93L.





Such a designation is assigned between 90 and 99, when there is potential for the formation of a tropical depression or storm within several days. The "L" represents potential formation for the Atlantic Ocean.

91L to enter Caribbean Sea this weekend

"Nintey-one L may become a tropical depression or storm as it moves through the Lesser Antilles on Friday and the Caribbean Sea on Saturday," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

This feature is likely to bring an uptick in showers and thunderstorms in the Windward and southern Leeward Islands to end the week.





How much strengthening occurs will determine the intensity of rainfall, winds and seas. This system already has a weak circulation.

Inhibitive strong winds aloft are projected to diminish in the path of 91L, which may allow the feature to become organized and strengthen.

The most likely path of 91L is westward across the Caribbean this weekend, which could bring the system near Central America early next week.

92L may pass north of the Caribbean Sea next week

Steering winds are likely to guide the second area of disturbed weather farther north than 91L.

"We project 92L to pass over or just north of the Leeward Islands this weekend," Kottlowski said.





Some dry air has become drawn into 92 L, which could hinder its development for a time.

Like 91L, this feature also has a weak circulation.

"If 92L can overcome the dry air, it has a chance at becoming a depression or tropical storm this weekend," Kottlowski said.

A track just north of the islands of the northern Caribbean, especially the mountainous islands of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, would favor development and strengthening, as opposed to a track right over the islands.

At this time, 92L represents the greatest potential for approaching the U.S. or its coastal waters next week.

Following a wave of non-related thunderstorms this weekend, an uptick in thunderstorms from 92L could reach the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida by Tuesday.

93L may remain at sea

The system farthest to the east, 93L, will take a west-northwest past the next few days.

"However, a turn toward the northwest is likely this weekend," Kottlowski said.

"Ninety-three L may never be a threat to land in the western part of the Atlantic basin," Kottlowski said.

This system, which had a circulation immediately after departing the coast of Africa may become a tropical system this weekend and could strengthen significantly if it avoids dry air and strong westerly winds aloft next week.

Real Atlantic hurricane season is just beginning

Additional batches of thunderstorms will continue to roll westward from Africa in the coming weeks.

The next six to eight weeks represent the heart of the hurricane season.

As the peak of the hurricane season approaches, on Sept. 10, the likelihood of tropical storm and hurricane formation will increase due to warm water, shrinking dry air and diminishing winds.