Are you ready for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season?

It’s now the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

With that comes the threat of an active September and the possibility of activity in October and beyond, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and generally, the peak is from mid-August to the end of September.

During this time, conditions are ideal for strong and quick-moving tropical storms, hurricanes and depressions, said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Kottlowski said almost 80 percent of all tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin form during this short time period.

