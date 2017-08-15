Don't let the solar eclipse destroy your eyes: Experts explain signs, symptoms of vision damage



Don’t count on the moon to protect your eyes from frying during the Great American Eclipse.

Proper eye protection is essential to preventing serious and potentially permanent vision damage. Ophthalmologists agree that eye injuries can occur instantaneously, and the eyes can experience discomfort within several hours after exposure.

“The sun is incredibly bright – some 400,000 times brighter than a full moon,” said Dr. Linda Chous, vision expert and chief eye officer at UnitedHealthcare.

“Any amount of exposure can cause short-term and long-term damage,” Chous added.

Signs of damage to watch for include sensitivity to light, eye pain or loss of vision in one or both eyes, according to vision experts.

