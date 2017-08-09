Pro tips: How to safely capture the best shot of the total solar eclipse



The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will be a compelling scene to photograph, but it will also be complicated.

The path of totality does not cover the entire United States – only 14 states from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast will have complete darkness.

The length of time to capture that iconic photograph is incredibly short – 2 minutes 40 seconds or less.

Add in safety, creativity and enjoying the event with your own eyes, and you have a photography challenge for the ages.

If you want to learn a few safe photography basics, this short list of tips and techniques will prepare you for a day of visual storytelling.





Preparation is paramount

Go a few days early and scout out a location without light pollution, according to Hudson Henry, a professional adventure and travel photographer who’s hosting an eclipse photography workshop in Oregon prior to the astronomical event.

Upgrade your gear now if you want to invest in something new, or rent items and ship them to your location. Even if you choose to use your current camera, Henry urged photographers of any skill level to have a reliable tripod, filters that protect the camera sensor and a cable or remote shutter release so you don’t bump the camera while shooting.

“The time you spend ahead of time is going to really pay off so that you are not struggling, trying to figure it out during the middle of this amazing event,” he said. “You should be spending at least half of your time just enjoying it.”

Plan your position

Figure out the composition of your shots in advance and know where to put your tripod. Henry suggested positioning the eclipse in a landscape of crowds, buildings or nature. The eclipsed sun will be smaller, but he said the result will elicit more emotion.

“Find a scene and put the eclipse happening in it,” Henry said. “That will tell the story about the place and the moment. I want an image to tell a story.”

If you want to take things a step further, Henry said online mapping and sun/moon tracking apps can help fine-tune your tripod position, allowing you to anticipate the light’s movement and lock in your composition ahead of time.

