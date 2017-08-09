5 major takeaways from the leaked climate change report

Human activity is the dominant cause of the rapid rise in climate change, according to a leaked report.

The New York Times obtained a draft of the 2017 U.S. Global Change Research Program's Climate Science Special Report, assembled by federal authorities.

The report states that "it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century. For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence."

