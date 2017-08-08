Oregon officials fear unprepared solar eclipse visitors could lead to wildfire disaster



A million people are expected to flock to Oregon's slice of land in the upcoming solar eclipse's totality path, but in a year with an elevated fire danger, officials are taking no risk in protecting the area.

The eclipse will occur on Monday, Aug. 21.

"With temperatures over 100 degrees and vegetation drying out quickly, the fire danger is already extreme," said Shelly Hall, superintendent of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, located in central Oregon.

As of Aug. 8, there are 12 active wildfires burning in Oregon.

