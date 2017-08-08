79 percent of kids from low-income families at risk for drowning, swimming study finds



A USA Swimming Foundation study shows that while there has been notable improvement in the ability of young swimmers, there is still work to be done.

The 2017 study showed that children’s overall swimming skills have gotten better by between 5 and 10 percent since the study was previously conducted in 2010.

However, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and University of Memphis-led study revealed that a high number of children are still at risk for drowning.

According to the study, 64 percent of young African-Americans, 45 percent of Hispanics and 40 percent of Caucasians have little to no swimming ability.

The study also found that nearly 87 percent of those with little to no swimming ability plan to visit a swimming facility at least once this summer.

