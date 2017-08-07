10 surprising foods in season during summer



Each season offers a new array of produce thanks to the change in climate that offers optimal growing conditions for various foods.

This week (Aug. 6-12) is National Farmers Market Week, a perfect time to head out and find some new and interesting foods to bring into your summer routine.

In the summer, we all look forward to juicy watermelon, fresh melon and ripe tomatoes. But there are plenty of other foods that peak during the warmer months.

Incorporating seasonal food into a diet has numerous benefits, including nutritional value.

"Seasonal produce will have more flavor than those items out of season and has more phyto-nutrient content which helps fight infections and increases your immune system's ability to protect you," said Darlene Wolnik, senior researcher for the Farmers Market Coalition.

One of the best ways to source fresh, seasonal produce is by shopping at farmers markets.

"Interestingly, market vendors often have the best deals at the peak of season when the item is the most flavorful, as this is when they are picking almost daily and need to sell a lot more of it," Wolnik said.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, here are 10 foods not to be missed out on during the summer:

10. Spaghetti squash

While squash might seem like a fall food, spaghetti squash is at its peak in the summer, according to Northeast growers.

9. Lima beans

Packed with fiber, Lima beans are in their prime during the summer, especially when harvested in the Northeast.

8. Ground cherries

