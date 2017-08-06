Photos: Flooding shuts down Interstate 35 in Kansas City on Saturday night



Slow-moving downpours triggered widespread flooding across the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area on Saturday night.

Two to 5 inches of rain poured down in a matter of hours, which quickly swamped roadways across the city. As much as 8 inches of rain may have fallen in some areas, according to radar estimates.

A portion of Interstate 35 was shut down in both directions due to rising water, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There is no time frame for the reopening of the highway as of early Sunday morning.



Don't drive into water pic.twitter.com/m1h4Mz4tf2 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017



Vehicles became stranded in the rapidly rising floodwaters and numerous water rescues were performed.

The rainfall sent a torrent of water into streams and rivers. Brush Creek at Ward Parkway in Kansas City rose over 10 feet on Saturday evening, falling just shy of flood stage.

Moderate flooding is occurring on the Blackwater River near Valley City, Missouri. The river is expected to fall just short of record flood stage (33.62 feet) later Sunday and early Monday, according to hydrologists at the National Weather Service.

The rain forced the postponement of the Kansas City Royals game against the Seattle Mariners. A doubleheader is scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 6.



Tonight's game is postponed & will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on 8/6. Ticket policy info: https://t.co/jZ8GS8mMf3 pic.twitter.com/4y07iSL3vS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 5, 2017



This is the third time in the past two weeks that Kansas City has dealt with a significant flooding event.

Even though the heavy rain has left the city, residents and motorists should remain alert for flooding along creeks and some rivers.

Floodwaters will slowly recede early this week as the stormy conditions sink into the South and drier air moves into the region.



Not a good night to drive in KC #flood #kcweather #I35 pic.twitter.com/QgQbUDfFWU — Hannah Gronniger (@Hannah004G) August 6, 2017

51st and Ward Parkway closed pic.twitter.com/jcd0I3s1a3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

This is the bridge at 50th and Ward Parkway pic.twitter.com/teXjCKDuY3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017





This is 35/Lamar--traffic super backed up, lots of water, you can see it reflecting under the signs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/O8eUSzSI94 — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) August 6, 2017