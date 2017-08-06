Expand/Collapse Search

Photos: Flooding shuts down Interstate 35 in Kansas City on Saturday night

Slow-moving downpours triggered widespread flooding across the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area on Saturday night.

Two to 5 inches of rain poured down in a matter of hours, which quickly swamped roadways across the city. As much as 8 inches of rain may have fallen in some areas, according to radar estimates.

A portion of Interstate 35 was shut down in both directions due to rising water, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. There is no time frame for the reopening of the highway as of early Sunday morning.


Vehicles became stranded in the rapidly rising floodwaters and numerous water rescues were performed.

The rainfall sent a torrent of water into streams and rivers. Brush Creek at Ward Parkway in Kansas City rose over 10 feet on Saturday evening, falling just shy of flood stage.

Moderate flooding is occurring on the Blackwater River near Valley City, Missouri. The river is expected to fall just short of record flood stage (33.62 feet) later Sunday and early Monday, according to hydrologists at the National Weather Service.

The rain forced the postponement of the Kansas City Royals game against the Seattle Mariners. A doubleheader is scheduled on Sunday, Aug. 6.


This is the third time in the past two weeks that Kansas City has dealt with a significant flooding event.

Even though the heavy rain has left the city, residents and motorists should remain alert for flooding along creeks and some rivers.

Floodwaters will slowly recede early this week as the stormy conditions sink into the South and drier air moves into the region.

Cars became stranded as floodwaters rose rapidly in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo/Missouri Department of Public Safety)

Rising floodwaters stranded vehicles in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo/Missouri Department of Transportation)