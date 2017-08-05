New week to bring soaking rain, heavy storms to northeastern US

The pleasant weather set to end this weekend across the northeastern United States will not span into Monday with more soaking and disruptive rain on the horizon.

The comfortable weather will give residents of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic ample opportunity to cleanup following Friday’s damaging thunderstorms or to enjoy outdoor activities on Sunday.

“However, the respite from the heavy rain will be brief, as another soaking storm is on the way for Monday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.



The storm threatening to flood the central Plains this weekend will be responsible for the new round of wet weather.

The rain will spread from the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians to New England Sunday night into Monday night.

“While widespread flooding is not expected, pockets of heavy rain will slow down commutes on some major highways,” Deger said.

This includes on stretches of Interstates 70, 76, 81, 84, 86, 90, 91 and 95. Standing water heightens the risk of vehicles hydroplaning when traveling at highways speeds. Motorists will also face reduced visibility due to downpours and spray from other vehicles.

Airline passengers may encounter delays at the hubs in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City. The ripple effect from delays at these major airports could impact air travel elsewhere in the nation.

The heaviest rain and greatest impact to travelers in Boston and Portland, Maine, is expected to hold off until Monday evening.

“In addition to the travel disruptions, some smaller creeks and streams in the northeastern United States may go over their banks, especially those which experienced flooding from storms this past week,” Deger said.

Localized flooding could also unfold in urban and low-lying areas.

Sporting events, field work and other outdoor activities may have to be put on hold.

The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, may disrupt the start of the Major League Baseball series between the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, soaking rain during the day may taper off enough in the evening for the Pittsburgh Pirates to host the Detroit Tigers with minor or no delays.

South of the rain, there may be enough sunshine and a surge in humidity for locally severe thunderstorms to erupt over The Delmarva Peninsula, eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina on Monday afternoon and evening.

Dover, Delaware; Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia; and Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina, are among the communities at risk for thunderstorms with damaging winds and flooding downpours.

There will also be a few instances of hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The heaviest rain should clear most of the Northeast by Tuesday. Aside from a spotty shower or thunderstorm popping up over the Appalachians, another spell of dry and comfortable air will filter in and hold through midweek.

Humidity will once again get suppressed out of the mid-Atlantic.

Similar to the start of the week, the turn to drier weather will not last long for much of the region. Showers and thunderstorms may once again increase in coverage across the Northeast later in the week.