Weekly wrap-up: Thunderstorms cut Lollapalooza short; Record heat bakes northwestern US



Three construction workers were struck by lightning in Indianapolis, Indiana, this week. One man was taken to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest, according to Indianapolis Star. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

The three men were paving a parking lot at a high school when a storm appeared. They took shelter under a tree, but a nearby lightning strike knocked them off their feet.

A storm forced organizers to evacuate thousands of festivalgoers at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday.

Approaching thunderstorms prompted the early end to the festival's first day as Lorde and Muse were performing their headline acts.

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017



Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017



Heat baked the northwestern United States this week, shattering records and leaving residents to scramble to find fans and air conditioning units.

The high in Portland, Oregon, topped 103 F on Wednesday, a new daily record. Temperatures in Seattle hit into the 90s, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

